Водещите производители ще представят редица нови устройства, които ще се продават с предварително инсталирана версия на Windows 11. Реалните актуализации към съвместимите компютри ще стартират официално на 5 октомври. От Microsoft са се погрижили да интегрират много нови промени и функционалности, които са причина за високия интерес на потребителите.

Един от големите въпроси свързан с Windows 11 е съвместимостта с настоящите компютри. Вече ви съобщихме за минималните хардуерни изисквания на операционната система. Устройствата е необходимо да имат поне 4GB RAM, 64GB вградена памет, както и видео карта с DirectX 12 и WDDM 2.0 драйвер.

Дисплеите трябва да поддържат HD резолюция, като работната честота на процесорите трябва да надвишава 1GHz.

 

Ето кои процесори на Intel ще поддържат Windows 11, според GizChina:

 

Intel     Atom     x6200FE
Intel     Atom     x6211E
Intel     Atom     x6212RE
Intel     Atom     x6413E
Intel     Atom     x6414RE
Intel     Atom     x6425E
Intel     Atom     x6425RE
Intel     Atom     x6427FE
Intel     Celeron     G4900
Intel     Celeron     G4900T
Intel     Celeron     G4920
Intel     Celeron     G4930
Intel     Celeron     G4930E
Intel     Celeron     G4930T
Intel     Celeron     G4932E
Intel     Celeron     G4950
Intel     Celeron     J4005
Intel     Celeron     J4105
Intel     Celeron     J4115
Intel     Celeron     N4000
Intel     Celeron     N4100
Intel     Celeron     3867U
Intel     Celeron     4205U
Intel     Celeron     4305U
Intel     Celeron     4305UE
Intel     Celeron     J4025
Intel     Celeron     J4125
Intel     Celeron     N4020
Intel     Celeron     N4120
Intel     Celeron     5205U
Intel     Celeron     5305U
Intel     Celeron     G5900
Intel     Celeron     G5900E
Intel     Celeron     G5900T
Intel     Celeron     G5900TE
Intel     Celeron     G5905
Intel     Celeron     G5905T
Intel     Celeron     G5920
Intel     Celeron     G5925
Intel     Celeron     J6412
Intel     Celeron     J6413
Intel     Celeron     N6210
Intel     Celeron     N6211
Intel     Celeron     N4500
Intel     Celeron     N4505
Intel     Celeron     N5100
Intel     Celeron     N5105
Intel     Celeron     6305
Intel     Celeron     6305E
Intel     Core     i5-10210Y
Intel     Core     i5-10310Y
Intel     Core     i5-8200Y
Intel     Core     i5-8210Y
Intel     Core     i5-8310Y
Intel     Core     i7-10510Y
Intel     Core     i7-8500Y
Intel     Core     m3-8100Y
Intel     Core     i3-8100
Intel     Core     i3-8100B
Intel     Core     i3-8100H
Intel     Core     i3-8100T
Intel     Core     i3-8109U
Intel     Core     i3-8140U
Intel     Core     i3-8300
Intel     Core     i3-8300T
Intel     Core     i3-8350K
Intel     Core     i5+8400
Intel     Core     i5+8500
Intel     Core     i5-8257U
Intel     Core     i5-8259U
Intel     Core     i5-8260U
Intel     Core     i5-8269U
Intel     Core     i5-8279U
Intel     Core     i5-8300H
Intel     Core     i5-8400
Intel     Core     i5-8400B
Intel     Core     i5-8400H
Intel     Core     i5-8400T
Intel     Core     i5-8500
Intel     Core     i5-8500B
Intel     Core     i5-8500T
Intel     Core     i5-8600
Intel     Core     i5-8600K
Intel     Core     i5-8600T
Intel     Core     i7-8086K
Intel     Core     i7-8557U
Intel     Core     i7-8559U
Intel     Core     i7-8569U
Intel     Core     i7-8700
Intel     Core     i7-8700B
Intel     Core     i7-8700K
Intel     Core     i7-8700T
Intel     Core     i7-8750H
Intel     Core     i7-8850H
Intel     Core     i3-8130U
Intel     Core     i5-8250U
Intel     Core     i5-8350U
Intel     Core     i7-8550U
Intel     Core     i7-8650U
Intel     Core     i3-8145U
Intel     Core     i3-8145UE
Intel     Core     i5-8265U
Intel     Core     i5-8365U
Intel     Core     i5-8365UE
Intel     Core     i7-8565U
Intel     Core     i7-8665U
Intel     Core     i7-8665UE
Intel     Core     i3-9100
Intel     Core     i3-9100E
Intel     Core     i3-9100F
Intel     Core     i3-9100HL
Intel     Core     i3-9100T
Intel     Core     i3-9100TE
Intel     Core     i3-9300
Intel     Core     i3-9300T
Intel     Core     i3-9320
Intel     Core     i3-9350K
Intel     Core     i3-9350KF
Intel     Core     i5-9300H
Intel     Core     i5-9300HF
Intel     Core     i5-9400
Intel     Core     i5-9400F
Intel     Core     i5-9400H
Intel     Core     i5-9400T
Intel     Core     i5-9500
Intel     Core     i5-9500E
Intel     Core     i5-9500F
Intel     Core     i5-9500T
Intel     Core     i5-9500TE
Intel     Core     i5-9600
Intel     Core     i5-9600K
Intel     Core     i5-9600KF
Intel     Core     i5-9600T
Intel     Core     i7-9700
Intel     Core     i7-9700E
Intel     Core     i7-9700F
Intel     Core     i7-9700K
Intel     Core     i7-9700KF
Intel     Core     i7-9700T
Intel     Core     i7-9700TE
Intel     Core     i7-9750H
Intel     Core     i7-9750HF
Intel     Core     i7-9850H
Intel     Core     i7-9850HE
Intel     Core     i7-9850HL
Intel     Core     i9-8950HK
Intel     Core     i9-9880H
Intel     Core     i9-9900
Intel     Core     i9-9900K
Intel     Core     i9-9900KF
Intel     Core     i9-9900KS
Intel     Core     i9-9900T
Intel     Core     i9-9980HK
Intel     Core     i3-10100Y
Intel     Core     i3-10110Y
Intel     Core     i9-10900X
Intel     Core     i9-10920X
Intel     Core     i9-10940X
Intel     Core     i9-10980XE
Intel     Core     i3-10100
Intel     Core     i3-10100E
Intel     Core     i3-10100F
Intel     Core     i3-10100T
Intel     Core     i3-10100TE
Intel     Core     i3-10105
Intel     Core     i3-10105F
Intel     Core     i3-10105T
Intel     Core     i3-10110U
Intel     Core     i3-10300
Intel     Core     i3-10300T
Intel     Core     i3-10305
Intel     Core     i3-10305T
Intel     Core     i3-10320
Intel     Core     i3-10325
Intel     Core     i5-10200H
Intel     Core     i5-10210U
Intel     Core     i5-10300H
Intel     Core     i5-10310U
Intel     Core     i5-10400
Intel     Core     i5-10400F
Intel     Core     i5-10400H
Intel     Core     i5-10400T
Intel     Core     i5-10500
Intel     Core     i5-10500E
Intel     Core     i5-10500H
Intel     Core     i5-10500T
Intel     Core     i5-10500TE
Intel     Core     i5-10600
Intel     Core     i5-10600K
Intel     Core     i5-10600KF
Intel     Core     i5-10600T
Intel     Core     i7-10510U
Intel     Core     i7-10610U
Intel     Core     i7-10700
Intel     Core     i7-10700E
Intel     Core     i7-10700F
Intel     Core     i7-10700K
Intel     Core     i7-10700KF
Intel     Core     i7-10700T
Intel     Core     i7-10700TE
Intel     Core     i7-10710U
Intel     Core     i7-10750H
Intel     Core     i7-10810U
Intel     Core     i7-10850H
Intel     Core     i7-10870H
Intel     Core     i7-10875H
Intel     Core     i9-10850K
Intel     Core     i9-10885H
Intel     Core     i9-10900
Intel     Core     i9-10900E
Intel     Core     i9-10900F
Intel     Core     i9-10900K
Intel     Core     i9-10900KF
Intel     Core     i9-10900T
Intel     Core     i9-10900TE
Intel     Core     i9-10980HK
Intel     Core     i3-1000G1
Intel     Core     i3-1000G4
Intel     Core     i3-1005G1
Intel     Core     i5-1030G4
Intel     Core     i5-1030G7
Intel     Core     i5-1035G1
Intel     Core     i5-1035G4
Intel     Core     i5-1035G7
Intel     Core     i5-1038NG7
Intel     Core     i7-1060G7
Intel     Core     i7-1065G7
Intel     Core     i7-1068NG7
Intel     Core     i3-L13G4
Intel     Core     i5-L16G7
Intel     Core     i5-11400
Intel     Core     i5-11400F
Intel     Core     i5-11400T
Intel     Core     i5-11500
Intel     Core     i5-11500T
Intel     Core     i5-11600
Intel     Core     i5-11600K
Intel     Core     i5-11600KF
Intel     Core     i5-11600T
Intel     Core     i7-11700
Intel     Core     i7-11700F
Intel     Core     i7-11700K
Intel     Core     i7-11700KF
Intel     Core     i7-11700T
Intel     Core     i9-11900
Intel     Core     i9-11900F
Intel     Core     i9-11900K
Intel     Core     i9-11900KF
Intel     Core     i9-11900T
Intel     Core     i3-1110G4
Intel     Core     i3-1115G4
Intel     Core     i3-1115G4E
Intel     Core     i3-1115GRE
Intel     Core     i3-1120G4
Intel     Core     i3-1125G4
Intel     Core     i5-11300H
Intel     Core     i5-1130G7
Intel     Core     i5-1135G7
Intel     Core     i5-1135G7
Intel     Core     i5-1140G7
Intel     Core     i5-1145G7
Intel     Core     i5-1145G7E
Intel     Core     i5-1145GRE
Intel     Core     i7-11370H
Intel     Core     i7-11375H
Intel     Core     i7-1160G7
Intel     Core     i7-1165G7
Intel     Core     i7-1165G7
Intel     Core     i7-1180G7
Intel     Core     i7-1185G7
Intel     Core     i7-1185G7E
Intel     Core     i7-1185GRE
Intel     Pentium     Gold 4425Y
Intel     Pentium     Gold 6500Y
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5400
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5400T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5420
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5420T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5500
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5500T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5600
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5600T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G5620
Intel     Pentium     Silver J5005
Intel     Pentium     Silver N5000
Intel     Pentium     Gold 4417U
Intel     Pentium     Gold 5405U
Intel     Pentium     Silver J5040
Intel     Pentium     Silver N5030
Intel     Pentium     Gold 6405U
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6400
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6400E
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6400T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6400TE
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6405
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6405T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6500
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6500T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6505
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6505T
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6600
Intel     Pentium     Gold G6605
Intel     Pentium     6805
Intel     Pentium     J6426
Intel     Pentium     N6415
Intel     Pentium     Silver N6000
Intel     Pentium     Silver N6005
Intel     Pentium     Gold 7505
Intel     Xeon     Bronze 3104
Intel     Xeon     Bronze 3106
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5115
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5118
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5119T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5120
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5120T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5122
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6126
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6126F
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6126T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6128
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6130
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6130F
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6130T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6132
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6134
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6136
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6138
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6138F
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6138P
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6138T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6140
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6142
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6142F
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6144
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6146
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6148
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6148F
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6150
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6152
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6154
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8153
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8156
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8158
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8160
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8160F
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8160T
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8164
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8168
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8170
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8176
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8176F
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8180
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4108
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4109T
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4110
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4112
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4114
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4114T
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4116
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4116T
Intel     Xeon     E-2124
Intel     Xeon     E-2124G
Intel     Xeon     E-2126G
Intel     Xeon     E-2134
Intel     Xeon     E-2136
Intel     Xeon     E-2144G
Intel     Xeon     E-2146G
Intel     Xeon     E-2174G
Intel     Xeon     E-2176G
Intel     Xeon     E-2176M
Intel     Xeon     E-2186G
Intel     Xeon     E-2186M
Intel     Xeon     E-2224
Intel     Xeon     E-2224G
Intel     Xeon     E-2226G
Intel     Xeon     E-2226GE
Intel     Xeon     E-2234
Intel     Xeon     E-2236
Intel     Xeon     E-2244G
Intel     Xeon     E-2246G
Intel     Xeon     E-2254ME
Intel     Xeon     E-2254ML
Intel     Xeon     E-2274G
Intel     Xeon     E-2276G
Intel     Xeon     E-2276M
Intel     Xeon     E-2276ME
Intel     Xeon     E-2276ML
Intel     Xeon     E-2278G
Intel     Xeon     E-2278GE
Intel     Xeon     E-2278GEL
Intel     Xeon     E-2286G
Intel     Xeon     E-2286M
Intel     Xeon     E-2288G
Intel     Xeon     Bronze 3204
Intel     Xeon     Bronze 3206R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5215
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5215L
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5217
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5218B
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5218N
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5218R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5218T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5220
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5220R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5220S
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5220T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5222
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6208U
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6209U
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6210U
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6212U
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6222V
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6226
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6226R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6230
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6230N
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6230R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6230T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6238
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6238L
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6238T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6240
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6240L
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6240R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6240Y
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6242
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6242R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6244
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6246R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6248
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6248R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6250
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6250L
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6252
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6252N
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6254
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6256
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6258R
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6262V
Intel     Xeon     Gold Gold 5218
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6238R
Intel     Xeon     Gold6246
Intel     Xeon     Goldv 6234
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8253
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8256
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8260
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8260L
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8260Y
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8268
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8270
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8276
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8276L
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8280
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8280L
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 9221
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 9222
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 9242
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 9282
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4208
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4209T
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4210
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4210R
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4210T
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4214
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4214R
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4214Y
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4215
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4215R
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4216
Intel     Xeon     W-2223
Intel     Xeon     W-2225
Intel     Xeon     W-2235
Intel     Xeon     W-2245
Intel     Xeon     W-2255
Intel     Xeon     W-2265
Intel     Xeon     W-2275
Intel     Xeon     W-2295
Intel     Xeon     W-3223
Intel     Xeon     W-3225
Intel     Xeon     W-3235
Intel     Xeon     W-3245
Intel     Xeon     W-3245M
Intel     Xeon     W-3265
Intel     Xeon     W-3265M
Intel     Xeon     W-3275
Intel     Xeon     W-3275M
Intel     Xeon     W-10855M
Intel     Xeon     W-10885M
Intel     Xeon     W-1250
Intel     Xeon     W-1250E
Intel     Xeon     W-1250P
Intel     Xeon     W-1250TE
Intel     Xeon     W-1270
Intel     Xeon     W-1270E
Intel     Xeon     W-1270P
Intel     Xeon     W-1270TE
Intel     Xeon     W-1290
Intel     Xeon     W-1290E
Intel     Xeon     W-1290P
Intel     Xeon     W-1290T
Intel     Xeon     W-1290TE
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5315Y
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5317
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5318N
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5318S
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5320
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5320T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6312U
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6314U
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6326
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6330
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6330N
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6334
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6336Y
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6338
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6338N
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6338T
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6342
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6346
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6348
Intel     Xeon     Gold 6354
Intel     Xeon     Gold 5318Y
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8351N
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8352S
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8352V
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8352Y
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8358
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8358P
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8360Y
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8368
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8368Q
Intel     Xeon     Platinum 8380
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4309Y
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4310
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4310T
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4314
Intel     Xeon     Silver 4316
Intel     Core     i7-7820HQ
Intel     Core     i5-7640X
Intel     Core     i7-7740X
Intel     Core     i7-7800X
Intel     Core     i7-7820HQ
Intel     Core     i7-7820X
Intel     Core     i7-7900X
Intel     Core     i7-7920X
Intel     Core     i9-7940X
Intel     Core     i9-7960X
Intel     Core     i9-7980XE

 

 

 

Списък с процесори на AMD, които са оптимизирани за Windows 11:

 

AMD     AMD     3015e
AMD     AMD     3020e
AMD     Athlon     Gold 3150C
AMD     Athlon     Gold 3150U
AMD     Athlon     Silver 3050C
AMD     Athlon     Silver 3050e
AMD     Athlon     Silver 3050U
AMD     Athlon     3000G
AMD     Athlon     300GE
AMD     Athlon     300U
AMD     Athlon     320GE
AMD     Athlon     Gold 3150G
AMD     Athlon     Gold 3150GE
AMD     Athlon     Silver 3050GE
AMD     EPYC     7232P
AMD     EPYC     7252
AMD     EPYC     7262
AMD     EPYC     7272
AMD     EPYC     7282
AMD     EPYC     7302
AMD     EPYC     7302P
AMD     EPYC     7352
AMD     EPYC     7402
AMD     EPYC     7402P
AMD     EPYC     7452
AMD     EPYC     7502
AMD     EPYC     7502P
AMD     EPYC     7532
AMD     EPYC     7542
AMD     EPYC     7552
AMD     EPYC     7642
AMD     EPYC     7662
AMD     EPYC     7702
AMD     EPYC     7702P
AMD     EPYC     7742
AMD     EPYC     7F32
AMD     EPYC     7F52
AMD     EPYC     7F72
AMD     EPYC     7H12
AMD     EPYC     72F3
AMD     EPYC     7313
AMD     EPYC     7313P
AMD     EPYC     7343
AMD     EPYC     73F3
AMD     EPYC     7413
AMD     EPYC     7443
AMD     EPYC     7443P
AMD     EPYC     7453
AMD     EPYC     74F3
AMD     EPYC     7513
AMD     EPYC     7543
AMD     EPYC     7543P
AMD     EPYC     75F3
AMD     EPYC     7643
AMD     EPYC     7663
AMD     EPYC     7713
AMD     EPYC     7713P
AMD     EPYC     7763
AMD     Ryzen 3     3250C
AMD     Ryzen 3     3250U
AMD     Ryzen 3     3200G with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics
AMD     Ryzen 3     3200GE
AMD     Ryzen 3     3200U
AMD     Ryzen 3     3350U
AMD     Ryzen 3     2300X
AMD     Ryzen 3     5300U
AMD     Ryzen 3     3100
AMD     Ryzen 3     3300U
AMD     Ryzen 3     4300G
AMD     Ryzen 3     4300GE
AMD     Ryzen 3     4300U
AMD     Ryzen 3     5400U
AMD     Ryzen 3 PRO     3200G
AMD     Ryzen 3 PRO     3200GE
AMD     Ryzen 3 PRO     3300U
AMD     Ryzen 3 PRO     4350G
AMD     Ryzen 3 PRO     4350GE
AMD     Ryzen 3 PRO     4450U
AMD     Ryzen 3 PRO     5450U
AMD     Ryzen 5     3400G with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics
AMD     Ryzen 5     3400GE
AMD     Ryzen 5     3450U
AMD     Ryzen 5     3500C
AMD     Ryzen 5     3500U
AMD     Ryzen 5     3550H
AMD     Ryzen 5     3580U Microsoft Surface® Edition
AMD     Ryzen 5     2500X
AMD     Ryzen 5     2600
AMD     Ryzen 5     2600E
AMD     Ryzen 5     2600X
AMD     Ryzen 5     5500U
AMD     Ryzen 5     3500 Processor
AMD     Ryzen 5     3600
AMD     Ryzen 5     3600X
AMD     Ryzen 5     3600XT
AMD     Ryzen 5     4600G
AMD     Ryzen 5     4500U
AMD     Ryzen 5     4600GE
AMD     Ryzen 5     4600H
AMD     Ryzen 5     4600U
AMD     Ryzen 5     5600H
AMD     Ryzen 5     5600HS
AMD     Ryzen 5     5600U
AMD     Ryzen 5     5600X
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     3400G
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     3400GE
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     3500U
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     2600
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     3600
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     4650G
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     4650GE
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     4650U
AMD     Ryzen 5 PRO     5650U
AMD     Ryzen 7     3700C
AMD     Ryzen 7     3700U
AMD     Ryzen 7     3750H
AMD     Ryzen 7     3780U Microsoft Surface® Edition
AMD     Ryzen 7     2700
AMD     Ryzen 7     2700E Processor
AMD     Ryzen 7     2700X
AMD     Ryzen 7     5700U
AMD     Ryzen 7     3700X
AMD     Ryzen 7     3800X
AMD     Ryzen 7     3800XT
AMD     Ryzen 7     4700G
AMD     Ryzen 7     4700GE
AMD     Ryzen 7     4700U
AMD     Ryzen 7     4800H
AMD     Ryzen 7     4800HS
AMD     Ryzen 7     4800U
AMD     Ryzen 7     5800H
AMD     Ryzen 7     5800HS
AMD     Ryzen 7     5800U
AMD     Ryzen 7     5800
AMD     Ryzen 7     5800X
AMD     Ryzen 7 PRO     3700U
AMD     Ryzen 7 PRO     2700
AMD     Ryzen 7 PRO     2700X
AMD     Ryzen 7 PRO     4750G
AMD     Ryzen 7 PRO     4750GE
AMD     Ryzen 7 PRO     4750U
AMD     Ryzen 7 PRO     5850U
AMD     Ryzen 9     3900 Processor
AMD     Ryzen 9     3900X
AMD     Ryzen 9     3900XT
AMD     Ryzen 9     3950X
AMD     Ryzen 9     4900H
AMD     Ryzen 9     4900HS
AMD     Ryzen 9     5900HS
AMD     Ryzen 9     5900HX
AMD     Ryzen 9     5980HS
AMD     Ryzen 9     5980HX
AMD     Ryzen 9     5900
AMD     Ryzen 9     5900X
AMD     Ryzen 9     5950X
AMD     Ryzen 9 PRO     3900
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper     2920X
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper     2950X
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper     2970WX
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper     2990WX
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper     3960X
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper     3970X
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper     3990X
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper PRO     3945WX
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper PRO     3955WX
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper PRO     3975WX
AMD     Ryzen Threadripper PRO     3995WX

 

Процесорите на Qualcomm, които могат да работят с Windows 11:

 

Qualcomm Snapdragon 850
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx (Gen2)
Qualcomm Snapdragon Microsoft SQ1
Qualcomm Snapdragon Microsoft SQ2

 

Oще от Digital: Microsoft разкри защо Windows 11 работи по-бързо от Windows 10 на един и същ хардуер